Charles A Coleman, Jr., born Dec 22, 1924, passed away Mar 15, 2019, at Atlantic Shores, Virginia Beach. He was 94 years old.He was the son of the late Charles A Coleman and Lillie Sue Robertson Coleman. Charles was born in Newport News where he spent his childhood. He was accepted into the University of Virginia in 1942. His studies were interrupted after his first year by service in Europe during World War II. He returned after the War to the University where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and Eli Banana. He graduated from the McIntyre School of Commerce in 1949. His career started at F.I. Dupont, as a broker. In 1964, he, with partner Sam Hakim, started Grain Services Incorporated, a commodity brokerage, where he remained until he retired in 1988. He was a member of Galilee Episcopal Church. His true love (after his family) was golf, spending many wonderful days at the Princess Anne Country Club.In his later years, he enjoyed walking on the boardwalk, asking anyone and everyone about their dogs. He loved dogs.He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Betty Lewis Hayward Coleman. He is survived by his son, Charles Stephen Coleman (Angie), daughter Susan Lewis Coleman, sister Lois Coleman Bowman (Ty), sister-in-law Martha Hayward Burkley (Buck), grandsons Christopher Lewis Coleman and Daniel Michael Coleman, and numerous nieces and nephews.We want to thank his many friends at Atlantic Shores and the wonderful staff there, for making his last 2 years so enjoyable. Also, thank you to the staff at Seaside for showing him such love and care.A Memorial Service will be held at Atlantic Shores, 1200 Atlantic Shores Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23454, on Apr 3 at 2 PM. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com