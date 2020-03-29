Home

Charles A. Jefferson


1936 - 2020
Charles A. Jefferson, 83, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather went to be with the Lord March 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Affectionately called Jeff by his friends, he was retired United States Navy and retired Civil Servant. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Melinda, his daughters Geraldine and Faith, his sons David, Timothy, Charles III., Gary and Darryl. Many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded by his daughter, Barbara Smith, and grandson, Gary Fields. A private funeral will be held at New First Baptist Church Taylorsville. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Corprew is in charge.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020
