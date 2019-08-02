|
|
Charles â€œChuckâ€ A. McConway, 85, of 1220 Willowbrook Drive, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born in Dublin (Malahide) Ireland on November 17, 1933, son of Anthony C. and Margaret Christina (Roach) McConway.
In his early years he worked and traveled to numerous places including Ireland, London England and Johannesburg South Africa. His traveling continued even after moving this United States, living in Allentown Pennsylvania, Commack (Long Island) New York, Staunton Virginia and his final home of Suffolk, VA and retiring as an electrical engineer from Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
He enjoyed playing golf and traveling especially to his home country of Ireland and spending time in Staunton. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased in death by a daughter, Caral Anne McConway, two sisters, Maura Lynch and Pauline Lyons, both of Dublin Ireland and a brother, Anthony McConway of London England.
Surviving is a son, Brian C. McConway of Virginia Beach, and a daughter, Christina (Chris) McConway Bosserman and husband Gregory of Staunton, VA; sister, Ella Webb of Howth Ireland and a brother Noel McConway of Londonderry Northern Ireland; grandson, James (JT) Swearengin, and granddaughter, Ashley Bosserman, both of Staunton, VA; step granddaughter, Brittney Wells (Jeff) also of Staunton, VA; great grandson, Trenden Diggs, whom was his special â€œbuddyâ€ and joy and numerous nieces and nephews.
In respecting with Chuckâ€™s wishes, there will be no formal services. Condolence may be expressed to the family at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 2, 2019