Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 628-1000
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Apostle Charles A. Potter Sr.


1952 - 2019
Apostle Charles A. Potter Sr. Obituary
Apostle Charles A. Potter, Sr., 67, of Portsmouth passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 in Portsmouth, VA. He was born July 19, 1952 in Williamsburg, VA to Hilda Potter and the late Isaac Potter. He served six years in the Virginia Army National Guard and retired after 33 years with the U.S. Government. Charles was predeceased by his son, Charles A. Potter, Jr. and his brother, Ricky Potter. He is survived by his wife, Marsha of 46 years; one son, Jason Potter (Delores); one daughter-in-law, two sisters, four brothers; three grandchildren and one goddaughter. A funeral will be held, 11:00 am, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. Family will receive friends, Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 7pm-8pm at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019
