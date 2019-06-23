Charles Albert Downing, 88, loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather peacefully went to be with our Lord on June, 20, 2019. Charles was born November 12, 1930 to Seabright Gaylord Parrot and Charles Albert Downing, Jr. He was predeceased by both his parents and his brother, Thomas Gaylord Downing. Charles was affectionately called Buddy by his family and close friends as he was growing up. Charles enlisted and served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1949 through 1955. He received his business experience from 15 years as an employee of Sears Roebuck and Company. He started and owned Paymaster Checkwriter Company in 1966.



Charles was a member of Norview Lodge 113, Scottish Rite Bodies (KCCH), Khedive Temple and Director of the Khedive Chanters. He was Past Commodore of Khedive Yacht Club, Mid Atlantic Association Shrine Yacht Clubs, International Association Shrine Yacht Clubs, Past President Khedive Chanters, Mid-Atlantic Chanters, and Founder of South Atlantic Shrine Chanters Association. He was a deacon at Park Place Baptist Church and Westwood Hill Baptist Church. He was a current member of First Baptist Church of Norfolk and was active with the church choir for over 30 years. Charles was an avid boater throughout his entire life, and enjoyed many years on the water with his family and friends aboard his treasured boat, the Yes Indeedy.



A man of honor, integrity, and dignity, Charles will always be lovingly remembered by all as a kind, humorous and gentle family man. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Elisabeth Mas Downing, son, Paul Downing, and his wife, Gina, (Jacqueline), daughter, Grace Smith, and her husband, Brett, (Emily, Lydia and Andrew), daughter, Sara Roughton, and her husband, Doug, (Adam, Jade and fiancÃ©, Spencer Norris), sister, Carol Atkinson, and her husband, Tommy, brother-in-law, David Mas and his wife, Glenda, sister, Jayne Forchas and brother, Jimmy Downing. The family would like to thank Harmony at Oakbrooke Assisted Living and Interim HealthCare Hospice staff for their loving care of Mr. Charles.



A service for Charles will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 with a visitation from 2pm to 3pm and the service starting at 3pm at First Baptist Church of Norfolk in Norfolk, VA.