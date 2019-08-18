|
CHESAPEAKE- Charles A. Miller, Jr., 87, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born on October 9, 1931 to the late Charles Miller, Sr. and Margaret Wilson Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline W. Miller; sons of his first marriage to, Patricia Ann Naughton, Charles Allison Miller and his girlfriend, Theresa Brian, and Gregory Scott Miller; as well as other family and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 PM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019