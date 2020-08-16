Charles Alexander Hess passed away August 3, 2020. He was born September 1, 1989 to Barry W. Hess and Cecilia Beck Hess in Virginia Beach, Virginia.



Alex has lost his long battle with the disease of addiction. This disease has needlessly claimed the lives of too many people, both young and old, before they were able to fulfill their dreams. This disease is strengthened by isolation and incarceration. It is weakened by truth, awareness, and compassion.



Alex treasured his family and he made it a priority to help people in need, a characteristic he emulated from his grandparents Charles Hess and Mary Hess, Nathan Merrill Beck Jr., and Charlotte Ansell Beck. He graduated from First Colonial High School, attended Virginia Commonwealth University, and was currently studying at Tidewater Community College to earn certifications to become a Diesel Truck Service Technician.



He is survived by his wife, Catherine Dale Hess, his sister Haley Hess of Seattle, his parents, and his beloved uncles and aunts: Nathan M. Beck III (Naomi), Theresa Beck Zacek (Ray), Beverly Beck Ouzts (Garrett), Joseph Anthony Beck; cousins Nina Laughman, Nathan M. Beck IV, David Zacek, Brita Zacek Bridges, Elizabeth Ouzts Burkert, and William Garrett Ouzts, Jr.



A funeral service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Va Beach on August 28, 2020 at 11:00 am. If you plan to attend the service please call the church: 757-481-5702. A burial service will be held afterwards at St. Mary's Cemetery in Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alex's name to Union Mission Ministries, 5100 E. Va Beach Blvd, Norfolk VA 23502



