Charles Allen Dankmyer, Jr. 80, passed away August 31, 2019. He was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania the son of the late Charles Allen Danmyer and Marie Mae Dankmyer. He was predeceased by his children, Robin and Darren. Charles retired as a United States Marine Corps veteran having served during Vietnam. Charles is survived by his wife of 12 years, Deborah K. Dankmyer; sons, Charles A. Dankmyer, III (Teresa), Drue Dankmyer (Angela); step children, Jeremy Wasem (Lori), Tanya Barmoen (Earl), Patrick Joy (Bo), Robert Joy (Danielle), and Chasity Hargrove; sisters, Darlene Cox, Candi Cummings (Steve); brothers, William Dankmyer (Marie), Todd Dankmyer (Barb); and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service with full military honors will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 3, 2019