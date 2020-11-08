67, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on 10/29/2020.
He was born in Newfoundland, Canada on 2/8/1953, the son of the late Roy and Norma Garcia. Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Charles Garcia, Jr. and Matthew Garcia and his wife, Dana; grandson, Jaiden Salamino and brother, Dennis Garcia.
Chuck graduated from Bayside High School in 1971 and in 1977 began working for the Virginia Beach Fire Department and retired in 1985. He was a member of St. Pius X for many years. A lover of animals and nature, Chuck enjoyed golfing and fishing and any activity that took him outdoors.
Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
to leave a message of condolence for the family.