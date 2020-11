67, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on 10/29/2020.He was born in Newfoundland, Canada on 2/8/1953, the son of the late Roy and Norma Garcia. Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Charles Garcia, Jr. and Matthew Garcia and his wife, Dana; grandson, Jaiden Salamino and brother, Dennis Garcia.Chuck graduated from Bayside High School in 1971 and in 1977 began working for the Virginia Beach Fire Department and retired in 1985. He was a member of St. Pius X for many years. A lover of animals and nature, Chuck enjoyed golfing and fishing and any activity that took him outdoors.Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.