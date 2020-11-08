1/1
Charles Anthony "Chuck" Garcia Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
67, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on 10/29/2020.

He was born in Newfoundland, Canada on 2/8/1953, the son of the late Roy and Norma Garcia. Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Charles Garcia, Jr. and Matthew Garcia and his wife, Dana; grandson, Jaiden Salamino and brother, Dennis Garcia.

Chuck graduated from Bayside High School in 1971 and in 1977 began working for the Virginia Beach Fire Department and retired in 1985. He was a member of St. Pius X for many years. A lover of animals and nature, Chuck enjoyed golfing and fishing and any activity that took him outdoors.

Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 6, 2020
Sorry to hear this sad news. We extend our hearts to you and ask God to bless you with His strength. Special memories remain for a life time and our wish is that in them you find many reasons to smile.
To our Godson Chucky, you have always been and always will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Norm & Trish Dominesey
Friend
November 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Edwin Hart
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved