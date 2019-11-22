|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charles D. Binns, 97. He passed away on 02 Sept 2019 at his home in Bedford, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Dorothy Binns. He is survived by 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was a devoted husband and father who was an avid golfer and also enjoyed fishing, baseball, and coaching little league. He loved watching his home team the Washington Nationals and just missed seeing them win the World Series.
Mr. Binns was born in 1921 in Norfolk, Virginia to Charles and Birdie Binns and graduated from Maury High School. He served in WWII aboard the USS Alabama where he crossed the most northern point of the Arctic Circle on 7 June 1943. He also served on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt where he became enrolled among the honored lineage of the "Riders of the Flying Carpet" in Nov 1951. After serving in WWII, he remained in the Naval Reserves until 1964 and continued serving his country through his employment with the Naval Air Rework Facility for 35+ years.
There will be a Memorial service on Sat, Nov 30, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at the First Baptist Church Norfolk, 312 Kempsville Road, Norfolk, VA 23502.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 22, 2019