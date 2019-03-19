|
Charles (Hank) Bradley Horne, of Richmond, VA entered into eternal rest on March 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Horne; one daughter, Charletta Horne-Tanner; three brothers, William "Billy" Horne; Vance M. (Francine) Horne; and Lieutenant Colonel Ronald L. Horne, U.S. Army (Ret.); one stepdaughter Wanda Jackson; two stepsons Darrell Jackson and Gregory Jackson (Renee); five step-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law Barbara Wilborn; a brother-in-law Michael Hayes; and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA 23222. Burial will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetary, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 23434. Professional services provided by Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Richmond, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2019