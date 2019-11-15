Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Bradley Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Bradley Williams Obituary
On Tuesday, October 1st, Brad Williams of Frederick, MD passed away following a 4 year battle with cancer. He graduated from First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, North Carolina. He was born on January 21, 1958 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Bernice C. "Joe" Williams and Carolyn K. Williams. Brad was predeceased by his brother, Steven W. Williams and his uncle, Michael L. Williams, both of Frederick, Maryland. He was a contractor who worked on historic home restoration and also bought and sold antiques on eBay. He is survived by his brother, Gregory Williams of Alexandria, Virginia and his companion of 20 years, Diane Cain of Gaithersburg Maryland.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -