On Tuesday, October 1st, Brad Williams of Frederick, MD passed away following a 4 year battle with cancer. He graduated from First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, North Carolina. He was born on January 21, 1958 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Bernice C. "Joe" Williams and Carolyn K. Williams. Brad was predeceased by his brother, Steven W. Williams and his uncle, Michael L. Williams, both of Frederick, Maryland. He was a contractor who worked on historic home restoration and also bought and sold antiques on eBay. He is survived by his brother, Gregory Williams of Alexandria, Virginia and his companion of 20 years, Diane Cain of Gaithersburg Maryland.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 15, 2019