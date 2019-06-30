The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Charles Carnell Greene


1939 - 2019
Charles C. Greene, devoted husband and father passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Charles was born in Charles City County, VA on March 12, 1939 to the late Thomas Carnell and Gertrude Carter Green. After graduating from Charles City High School, Charles attended Virginia State University for two year before joining the U.S. Air Force where he served proudly for 22 yrs. Upon retirement from the military, Charles returned to school and received his Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arkansas, Little Rock. Charles moved back to Virginia and worked at Teledyne Hastings Industries in Hampton for 23 yrs. Charles is predeceased by both parents and a brother, William T. Green. Left To honor and cherish his memory, his faithful wife of 51 years, Rosita Patangui Greene; three children, Charlotte F. Greene, Thomas C. Greene (Sonya) and Mark D. Greene; and grandchildren, Dâ€™Angelo Greene (Lynette) and Mahkia Greene; great grandchildren, Jordan D. Rodriguez Greene, Jade Rose Greene and Anaya N. Rodriguez; a brother, Daniel W. Green and a host of extended family and friends. Family will receive friends at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5-8:00 pm. A funeral will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Rivershore Baptist Church, Portsmouth, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019
