Charles Cary Sawyer, 89, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born in South Norfolk to the late Charles B. and Helen Biddle Sawyer. He was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Martha P. Sawyer; and brother, Albert Sawyer. He served his country faithfully in the US Army.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Roxanne Staples (Burnie), Cary Sawyer (Daphne), and Rodney Sawyer (Diane); grandchildren, Katie Lamont (Greg), Nevan, Kasey, and Cameron Sawyer, and Rob Staples (Michelle); great-grandchildren, Jake, Joshua, Caleb, Paul, Rylan, and Grayson; sisters, Joyce Journee, Gayle Sawyer, and Shirley Bowers; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
For those comfortable gathering, a graveside service to celebrate his life will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10am in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
