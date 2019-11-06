|
|
Charles Deford Corey Sr., 85 of Hampton, VA, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019, "Pop", as he was affectionately known, was one of eleven children born to the late Emma (Freeman) and Louis Corey in Greenville, NC on June 9, 1934. "Pop" will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and Jehovah's Witness. "Pop" was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1990. "Pop" was a dedicated employee of Norfolk Public Schools for more than 33 years. Although he retired from the school district in 1991, he continued to work for the district as a substitute teacher and in the transportation department until December 2018.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of thirty-five years, Sarah Jean Corey; two sons, David (Sonya Baines) Corey of Richmond, VA; Avarham Ben-Levi Yisra'El (Carole Corey), of Hampton, VA; Two stepsons, Bernard Harris (Carolyn) of Newport News, VA; Eric Harris (Tara), of Flat Rock, MI; four stepdaughters, Adele Young, of Hampton, VA; Veronica Marshall of Hampton, VA; Cynthia Harris of Alexandria, VA; and Michelle Gayhead (Michael) of Hampton, VA. 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Although "Pop" was blessed with six stepchildren, they were all viewed as his sons and daughters.
Viewing will take place, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666 from 5pm-7pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00am at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 717 E. Little Back River Rd., Hampton, VA 23669. Burial will take place at Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton, VA. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019