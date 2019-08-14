The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Charles David Pilcher, 96, of Norfolk, VA, passed away August 8, 2019, in his home.

He was born in Aplington, Iowa to Ora Winslow and Nannie Nichols Pilcher. He was predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Willodean Ellison Pilcher; stepmothers Naomi and Agnes Pilcher; brothers Victor and Tom Pilcher; sisters Alice Pilcher and Mary Santee; and son-in-law Charlie Gallagher.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, JoAnn Meek Pilcher; children Nan Pilcher Gallagher, Chrissie Pilcher Skees(Kenny), Susan Meek Ashton(David), Charlie Meek III(Sarah); grandchildren Megan Gallagher Hopkins(Tom), Caroline Gallagher; Branden, Allison and Connor Skees; Ian Ashton; Cannon, Ava, Levi and Theo Meek; great granddaughters Catherine and Charlotte Hopkins; sisters-in-law Becky Wandling(John), Nancy Pilcher of Iowa, and Sue Mohon of Alabama; niece Karen Kroeger(David) of Iowa and many other nieces and nephews.

Growing up Charlieâ€™s family moved often with his fatherâ€™s job as a freight agent for Illinois Central Railroad. At a young age he became interested in motorcycles, cars, and bicycles which continued as a lifelong passion.

During World War II Charlie was assigned to the Fifth Army Air Force 36th Squadron stationed in the New Guinea campaign of the Pacific Theatre. He was discharged after the war but re-enlisted in the US Army. After twenty years of service he retired as a CWO-2 NIKE missile specialist. His duty stations included Austria, Texas, and Virginia. After retirement he worked at the Naval Air Rework Facility (NARF) as an A-6 jet engine electronics mechanic.

He bought his first motorcycle after returning home from WW II. He raced motorcycles in the late 1940â€™s and followed flat track motorcycle racing his entire life. His favorite motorcycles were Indians and BMWs and he continued to ride until his early nineties. He loved all aspects of cars -- researching, buying, and rebuilding. He was a founding member of the Tidewater Bicycle Association. He embraced smartphones, iPads, and computers because he could stream races in real time and research his interests. He was an avid reader, enjoyed learning new things, and made friends wherever he went.

He found a wonderful companion in JoAnn and together they were active in Christ United Methodist Church and enjoyed being surrounded by their family and pets. One of his greatest joys was watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 1601 East Bayview Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23503. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019
