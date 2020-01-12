Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Albert G. Horton Memorial Jr. Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles RET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Douglas Edington USMC USN RET

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Doug" Edington, 72, passed away after a brief illness at DePaul Hospital in Norfolk, VA on December 27th, 2019 with his loving wife, Silvia, by his side. Doug proudly served his country for 20 years as a SGT in the Marine Corps and an ET1 in the Navy. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Silvia; daughter Catherine Young (Robert); step-daughter Carrie Lewis (Dwayne); brother Michael Edington (Susan) and four grandchildren Sara, Abigail, Cole and Kerri "Lexie" Niemi (fiancÃ© Michael Maykish) to whom he was a devoted PopPop. Memorial service to take place Tuesday, January 14th, 2020, 11:00AM at Albert G. Horton Memorial Jr. Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -