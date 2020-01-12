|
Charles "Doug" Edington, 72, passed away after a brief illness at DePaul Hospital in Norfolk, VA on December 27th, 2019 with his loving wife, Silvia, by his side. Doug proudly served his country for 20 years as a SGT in the Marine Corps and an ET1 in the Navy. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Silvia; daughter Catherine Young (Robert); step-daughter Carrie Lewis (Dwayne); brother Michael Edington (Susan) and four grandchildren Sara, Abigail, Cole and Kerri "Lexie" Niemi (fiancÃ© Michael Maykish) to whom he was a devoted PopPop. Memorial service to take place Tuesday, January 14th, 2020, 11:00AM at Albert G. Horton Memorial Jr. Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020