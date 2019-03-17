Charles D. Leffler, 75, loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather entered into eternal rest Friday, March 15, 2019.Charlie is survived by his wife of 57 years Dianne, sons Doug, Keith (Lada) and Michael (Kristy), daughter in law Candace, grandchildren Brooke, Madyson, Brennen, Elijah, Parker, Mila, William and Tauer, great grandchildren Kylie, Karcen and Beau. Brother John (Joyce) and sister Florence (Dick), several nieces, nephews and multitude of friends. He was predeceased by parents John and Leathy Leffler and son Brian. He and Dianne were foster parents for over 27 years and provided scores of children a loving, caring home.Charlie was born in Campbell County, Virginia, attended Brookville High School and Old Dominion University. He served in the U.S. Navy. He owned Beach Air Conditioning where he taught and worked beside his sons in air conditioning and refrigeration, servicing motels, restaurants and businesses along the Virginia Beach oceanfront for 30 years. He, along with Dianne and Keith own the Cerca Del Mar Motel.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be mad to CHKD or The .A Celebration of Life will be held 3 pm Sunday, March 24 at Tempt, 500 Pinewood Drive. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary