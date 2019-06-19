|
Charles E. Barnes, Jr.
Charles E. Barnes, Jr., 84, loving and devoted husband and father, peacefully left his earthly home with family by his side June 17, 2019. Charles, Charlie to family and close friends, was born in Norfolk to the late Anne Louise Barnes and Charles E. Barnes, Sr.
A warm, friendly man with an easy smile, Charlie was well-liked by all who knew him and deeply loved by each and every family member. A man of honor, integrity, and dignity, Charlie will always be lovingly remembered by all as a kind, gentle, loving, generous, helpful family man. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 66 years, Claudia Barnes; son, Charles E. Barnes, III (Karen); daughter, Cristi L. Sanchez (Denis); grandchildren, Brandi Browder (Scott), Corey E. Barnes (Crystal), Bryan E. Barnes, and Serena Sanchez; siblings, Donald E. Barnes, Ray Barnes (Reneeâ€™) and Shirley Renegar (Steve); 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. Arrangements are handled by Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 19, 2019