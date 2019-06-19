The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Barnes Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles E. Barnes Jr. Obituary
Charles E. Barnes, Jr.

Charles E. Barnes, Jr., 84, loving and devoted husband and father, peacefully left his earthly home with family by his side June 17, 2019. Charles, Charlie to family and close friends, was born in Norfolk to the late Anne Louise Barnes and Charles E. Barnes, Sr.

A warm, friendly man with an easy smile, Charlie was well-liked by all who knew him and deeply loved by each and every family member. A man of honor, integrity, and dignity, Charlie will always be lovingly remembered by all as a kind, gentle, loving, generous, helpful family man. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 66 years, Claudia Barnes; son, Charles E. Barnes, III (Karen); daughter, Cristi L. Sanchez (Denis); grandchildren, Brandi Browder (Scott), Corey E. Barnes (Crystal), Bryan E. Barnes, and Serena Sanchez; siblings, Donald E. Barnes, Ray Barnes (Reneeâ€™) and Shirley Renegar (Steve); 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. Arrangements are handled by Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.

Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now