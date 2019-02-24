The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Charles E. Basnight

Charles E. Basnight Obituary
Charles Edward â€œCharlieâ€ Basnight, 71, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on February 18, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Myra; son, Christopher (Christie) of Chesapeake; brother, Tom of Virginia Beach; granddaughter, Gianna of Chesapeake; and a host of family and friends.The family will gather for a graveside service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, Virginia.Services provided by Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Highway Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019
