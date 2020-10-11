Our awesome and loving Husband, Dad, Granddad, PaPa, Brother and friend Charles Bethley 68, transitioned from this earth to be with his Lord & Savior on October 4, 2020, surrounded by those he loved. He left them knowing what a dedicated man looked like. He was predeceased by his parents Andrew & Dollie Wolfe; brother, Marion Lloyd Bethley. He leaves his wife, Shantell Bethley; children, Tamaya Woodall, Ri-Shard Bethley, Aja Alston; grandchildren, Amoriana Davis, Emmanuel Bethley, Rajon Alston; great-grandchild, Amar Davis; brothers, Aubrey Bethley, Carl Bethley, Vernon Wolfe, Sr.; sisters, Jerry Lash, Eva Shy, Shelia Gales and a host of other relatives & friends. Celebration of life Tue., 10/13/2020, 12:30PM, New Hope Baptist Church, Va. Beach. Viewing Mon., 6-8pm, Beach Funeral Services. Social distancing and face masks are REQUIRED! www.beachfuneralservices.com