Charles E. Bethley
Our awesome and loving Husband, Dad, Granddad, PaPa, Brother and friend Charles Bethley 68, transitioned from this earth to be with his Lord & Savior on October 4, 2020, surrounded by those he loved. He left them knowing what a dedicated man looked like. He was predeceased by his parents Andrew & Dollie Wolfe; brother, Marion Lloyd Bethley. He leaves his wife, Shantell Bethley; children, Tamaya Woodall, Ri-Shard Bethley, Aja Alston; grandchildren, Amoriana Davis, Emmanuel Bethley, Rajon Alston; great-grandchild, Amar Davis; brothers, Aubrey Bethley, Carl Bethley, Vernon Wolfe, Sr.; sisters, Jerry Lash, Eva Shy, Shelia Gales and a host of other relatives & friends. Celebration of life Tue., 10/13/2020, 12:30PM, New Hope Baptist Church, Va. Beach. Viewing Mon., 6-8pm, Beach Funeral Services. Social distancing and face masks are REQUIRED! www.beachfuneralservices.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
OCT
13
Celebration of Life
12:30 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
October 10, 2020
He was an awesome co worker. Always friendly, professional, and always had a smile on his face. Rest in heaven my friend!!!!
Marchelle Ervin
Coworker
