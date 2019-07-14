|
|
Charles E. Moyer, 91, passed away July 11, 2019. He was a member of the Chesapeake Shrine Club. He is predeceased by his wife, Edith Moyer.
Charles is survived by his son, Paul Moyer and wife Joyce; grandson, Paul Moyer, Jr. and wife Stacey Moyer; great-grandsons, Reid and Ryan Moyer; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank their neighbors, Julie and Chris Hughes for their aid and support, as well as Sentara Hospice nurses for their specialized care.
A funeral service will be held at 10 am Tuesday, July 16th at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home with burial to follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Monday at the funeral home. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019