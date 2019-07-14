The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rosewood Memorial Park
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Moyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Moyer Obituary
Charles E. Moyer, 91, passed away July 11, 2019. He was a member of the Chesapeake Shrine Club. He is predeceased by his wife, Edith Moyer.

Charles is survived by his son, Paul Moyer and wife Joyce; grandson, Paul Moyer, Jr. and wife Stacey Moyer; great-grandsons, Reid and Ryan Moyer; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank their neighbors, Julie and Chris Hughes for their aid and support, as well as Sentara Hospice nurses for their specialized care.

A funeral service will be held at 10 am Tuesday, July 16th at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home with burial to follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Monday at the funeral home. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now