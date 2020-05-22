Charles Eddie Conley (Chuckie) passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home in Marion, Ohio. He was 72 years old, born October 23, 1947, son of the late Paul and Flossie Conley. He was predeceased by his brothers Mitchell Conley, Bennie Conley, Jack Conley and Ervin Conley; he is survived by his brother Warnie Conley and wife Nita, a brother-in-love Cal Lamb, his sisters Mae Brown and Judi Wirth, and many nieces and nephews. Chuckie joined the Army at 17 years old, serving his country in the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam Nam, earning the Parachutist Badge, Expert Rifle Badge, Combat Infantrymans Badge and several others. Upon his return he spent the better part of his life working in the masonry restoration business for family owned company, Conley Bros, Inc. He was a long-standing member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles housed at the Aerie in Virginia Beach, VA.
Sadly, the last few years of Chuck's life was plagued by poor health, until cancer finally got the best of him, but we, his family and friends, will always remember the good timesâ€"big family get togethers, horse races, casino gambling, hanging out at the Eagles and don't forget, it's time for Jeopardy!
Chuckie, you will be forever missed!
Chuck did not want a funeral but after his cremation, his ashes will be spread at the three areas he requested.
Funeral arrangements handled by Boyd-Born Funeral Home in Marion, Ohio.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 22, 2020.