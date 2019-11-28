|
Charles Edward Bledsoe, 81, passed away Nov. 23, 2019 in Virginia Beach, surrounded by family.
Chuck was born to Charles Bledsoe and Virginia Edwards Bledsoe in Huntington, West Virginia. After graduating from Huntington High School, he joined the U.S. Navy, becoming a member of UDT and then a Navy SEAL, before serving in Vietnam. He earned a Purple Heart & Silver Star.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Phyllis Bledsoe, as well as daughters, Kimberly Roberts (Paul); Katey Korslund and Krysta Schwartz (Michael). Also left to cherish his memory are eight grandchildren and many loving friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at noon at Altmeyer Funeral Home (Visitation at 11am), 1801 Baltic Ave. in Virginia Beach. A graveside burial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to UDT-SEAL Association (udtseal.org) or Post 392.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 28, 2019