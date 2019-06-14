|
Charles Edward "Chuck" Howe
Charles Edward â€œChuckâ€ Howe, 74, of Norfolk, VA, passed away June 10, 2019.
Born in Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Peter and Margaret Howe. He retired as a Cook from the U. S. Navy after 22 years of service. He was a member of Fleet Reserve Association Branch 60, VFW Post 3160, and American Legion Post 327.
Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Roberta â€œBobbieâ€ Howe; daughter, Kimberly Howe; son, Marvin â€œTobyâ€ Yarbrough and his wife, Carole Payne; sister, Kim Vansant; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Saturday, June 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Sunday, June 16, at 2 p.m.
