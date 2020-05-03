Charles Edward "Chuck" Magill
Charles "Chuck" Edward Magill, 80, of Windsor, VA went to be with His Lord on April 28, 2020. A two tour Vietnam Veteran, he died from complications of Agent Orange. The son of the late George Magill and Thelma May Hardesty Heshiser. He was also predeceased by five brothers, Gilbert, Clarence, Andrew, George Magill, and Roger Heshiser; three sisters, Jenny Magill, Josephine Heshiser Cutshaw, and Irene Heshiser Winsch. Surviving are a daughter, Cassandra Rae Magill Albert (Chad); two sons, Patrick Michael Magill (Helen Doherty), and Morgan Wesley Magill (Kelli); three granddaughters, Erika Marie Hicks (Dakotah), Samantha Rae Baray (Nerio), and Aeryn Troi Doherty; three great grandsons; and sister, Donna Magill. He is also survived by his loving best friend, Carolyn Harrup. Mr. Magill served in the U.S. Army Reserves in the Marine Transportation Corps as a CWO-2 in Vietnam between 1968-1972, retiring from the U.S. Navy as a QMCS/SW with over 26 years of service spanning a period of 31 years from 1958-1989. Mr. Magill was a member of Antioch Church and the Men's Bible Study Group. A private burial was attended by family on May 1, 2020 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service with military honors will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Antioch Church Missions Fund. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
