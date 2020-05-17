Charles E. Mullins, 69, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1951 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late, James B. and Mary Gay Mullins.We found these quotes he had recently written down. "As life runs on, the road grows strange with faces new - and near the end. The milestones into headstones change, Neath every one a friend."He is survived by his wife, Patricia Dudding Mullins; daughters, Crystal Mullins (Brad Knox) and Sharlene Mullins (Stanley); brothers, David Mullins (Cathi), Kevin Mullins (Michelle) and Christopher Mullins (Mary); grandchildren, Gage Knox, Bryce Knox and Angel Austin; and his beloved pugs, "Bugsy Segal" and "Bruce Lee". Charlie loved his fur babies sometimes more than his wife and kids.Charlie loved cars, knew every make and model and made it his life's work as one of the best back parts men in the business. He worked for many dealerships, mostly Chevy, but couldn't fix one to save his life. He also enjoyed racing his own Baretta and Trans Am and carried his beloved Crystal along with him. He loved Mixed Martial Arts and got his daughter involved in training for MMA as well. He loved Virginia Tech Football, Dale Earnhardt Era Nascar Racing, all animals especially the pugs he helped raise and all the rescues his wife brought home and the ones that just showed up at the front door. He had a special relationship with his youngest daughter Crystal and was blessed to spend so much time with her."When it comes to life, you've made your own way. And where you end up is in fact, where you were always intended to be."Condolences may be offered online at