Charles Edward Williams, Jr., 67, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 after his battle with lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Williams, Sr., and Barbara Anne Williams.
He is survived by his daughters, Kristy Raad of Chesapeake, VA, and Denise Cox (Mark) of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Patrick Manges, Tyler Herring and Katelyn Raad; brothers, John Williams of Armory, MS and Rob Williams (Missy) of Norfolk, VA and numerous other loving family and friends.
In honor of their dad, Kristy and Denise would like to invite friends and family to an open house at the home of Kristy Raad on Saturday, November 7, 2020 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Charlie's Celebration of Life will take place at a later date after the new year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charlie's honor to Atlantic Shores Christian School, 1217 Centerville Turnpike N., Chesapeake, VA 23320. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com
