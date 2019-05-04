Charles Edwin Gilbert died peacefully in his home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was a native of St. Brides, Norfolk County and has lived in Chesapeake for most of his life. He was the son of the late Harry Earl Gilbert and Sarah Williams Gilbert. He retired from the United States Civil Service as a High voltage Engineer and was previously employed by Virginia Power. Charles was a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church.Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Diana Grillo Gilbert of Chesapeake, his daughter, Toni Gilbert Haddix and her husband Chase of Raleigh, NC and his grandchildren, Sarah Barnes Haddix and Elizabeth Barnes HaddixFuneral Services are private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donorâ€™s choice.H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Chesapeake Chapel is handling arrangements.Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 4, 2019