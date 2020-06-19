Charles Eric Hall Sr.
Eric suddenly passed away on May 26,2020. He is survived by his Father Charles "Ed" Hall Jr.(Diana), His Children Ella Hall and Charles Eric Hall Jr, Sister Kathy Wiggins, Step Sister Rebecca Mowery, Step Brothers- Brian Gardner and Bruce Mowery, Aunt- Faye Emory and multiple Nephews, Nieces, Cousins and Friends. Predeceased by his Beloved Wife Merriah Daniel Hall, Mother Nancy Ann Hall, Step Brother Richard Gardner, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and Friends.A small private gathering will be held on Saturday June 20,2020.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 19, 2020.
June 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
June 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
