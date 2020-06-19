Or Copy this URL to Share

Eric suddenly passed away on May 26,2020. He is survived by his Father Charles "Ed" Hall Jr.(Diana), His Children Ella Hall and Charles Eric Hall Jr, Sister Kathy Wiggins, Step Sister Rebecca Mowery, Step Brothers- Brian Gardner and Bruce Mowery, Aunt- Faye Emory and multiple Nephews, Nieces, Cousins and Friends. Predeceased by his Beloved Wife Merriah Daniel Hall, Mother Nancy Ann Hall, Step Brother Richard Gardner, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and Friends.A small private gathering will be held on Saturday June 20,2020.



