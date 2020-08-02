Little did we know that Saturday, July 25, 2020, would be the day that God would whisper your name. Charles E. Elks Jr., 82 years young of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away and our hearts were broken. Charles was born on November 13, 1937, in Greenville, NC. He was the son of the late Charles E. Elks Sr. and Rebecca Taylor Elks. He was the entrepreneur and owner of Mechanical Equipment Sales Inc., and Global Geothermal, an industry leader and go-to expert for Geothermal systems, devoted Ut Prosim Virginia Tech Alumni, and Master Mason and Shriner.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by the love of his life Gail S. Elks wife of 57 years and grandson Brandon Charles Wiles. He will be deeply missed by his son Ken Elks, daughter Elizabeth Elks-Stagg, daughter Leslie Elks Wiles and her husband Stephen Wiles; grandchildren Tyler (Katie), Sara (Cristopher), Alexandria, Raleigh, and Cody; great-grandchildren Kayson and Rylynne; brother Dan (Barbara), and sister Clara (Jimmy). He will also be missed by his sister-in-law Susan, along with several cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended Mechanical Equipment Sales family; as well as all those who were blessed to call him their friend.
Charles will be remembered for always having the best stories to tell, treating every person he met with kindness, his passion for living life to its fullest, and never working a day in his life because he loved what he did for a living. His love for his home in Sea Level, NC (originally his grandparent's Sabra and Maltby Taylor's home) where his fondest childhood memories were made. All those who knew him knew being a Hokie ran deep in his soul.
Thank you, God, for blessing us with the most incredible man we were lucky enough to call our Dad, Papa, and Great grandfather. See you there.
A funeral service will be conducted Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com