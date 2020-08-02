1/1
Charles Erivin Elks Jr.
1937 - 2020
Little did we know that Saturday, July 25, 2020, would be the day that God would whisper your name. Charles E. Elks Jr., 82 years young of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away and our hearts were broken. Charles was born on November 13, 1937, in Greenville, NC. He was the son of the late Charles E. Elks Sr. and Rebecca Taylor Elks. He was the entrepreneur and owner of Mechanical Equipment Sales Inc., and Global Geothermal, an industry leader and go-to expert for Geothermal systems, devoted Ut Prosim Virginia Tech Alumni, and Master Mason and Shriner.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by the love of his life Gail S. Elks wife of 57 years and grandson Brandon Charles Wiles. He will be deeply missed by his son Ken Elks, daughter Elizabeth Elks-Stagg, daughter Leslie Elks Wiles and her husband Stephen Wiles; grandchildren Tyler (Katie), Sara (Cristopher), Alexandria, Raleigh, and Cody; great-grandchildren Kayson and Rylynne; brother Dan (Barbara), and sister Clara (Jimmy). He will also be missed by his sister-in-law Susan, along with several cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended Mechanical Equipment Sales family; as well as all those who were blessed to call him their friend.

Charles will be remembered for always having the best stories to tell, treating every person he met with kindness, his passion for living life to its fullest, and never working a day in his life because he loved what he did for a living. His love for his home in Sea Level, NC (originally his grandparent's Sabra and Maltby Taylor's home) where his fondest childhood memories were made. All those who knew him knew being a Hokie ran deep in his soul.

Thank you, God, for blessing us with the most incredible man we were lucky enough to call our Dad, Papa, and Great grandfather. See you there.

A funeral service will be conducted Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
July 30, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Edward Futch
July 30, 2020
Charlie and I have been working together for over 40 years in the geothermal business. We have both seen the ups and downs of the industry and business and always supported each other with our sometimes lively discussions and often comical outcomes. Charlie was always willing to listen and without fail provided sage advice and explanation to the problems we discussed, be it geothermal or political! We were very close friends to the point of being able to discuss things in our "closet" knowing it would never go any further. He dearly loved his family and especially his wife, Gail, who he never got over her passing before him. Glenda and I express our deepest sympathy to his surviving family and close friends! A good man has crossed the River Jordan and peace is now eternal--may God bless his soul!
Edward & Glenda Futch
Coworker
July 30, 2020
To a man I have known for 29 years of my life I will miss you a lot the office won’t be the same without you there! Seeing your smiling face at the office will be tough with you gone now! I will always remember the good times though in that office from me frowning up running around the office to me growing working for that office as my first job! Lots of good memories we will miss you deeply! Rest In Peace Charlie! Prayers to the grieving family.
Adrienne Baker
Family
