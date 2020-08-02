Charlie and I have been working together for over 40 years in the geothermal business. We have both seen the ups and downs of the industry and business and always supported each other with our sometimes lively discussions and often comical outcomes. Charlie was always willing to listen and without fail provided sage advice and explanation to the problems we discussed, be it geothermal or political! We were very close friends to the point of being able to discuss things in our "closet" knowing it would never go any further. He dearly loved his family and especially his wife, Gail, who he never got over her passing before him. Glenda and I express our deepest sympathy to his surviving family and close friends! A good man has crossed the River Jordan and peace is now eternal--may God bless his soul!

Edward & Glenda Futch

Coworker