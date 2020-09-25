1/1
Charles Everett Holland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Everett Holland, 80, passed away on September 22, 2020. He was born in Suffolk, VA to the late Cecil and Louise Holland. He was an Excavator / Site Engineer for M M Gunner and Son. Charles was a true outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing and he especially enjoyed the hunting trips he made to CO to see his brother. Charles was predeceased by his 3 brothers, Wayne, CR, and Cliff; and his soulmate Jean McEwen.

Left to cherish his memory are two children, April Holland and Chet Holland; and 3 grandchildren, Caleb Grant, Sage Holland and Jacob Holland.

The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 PM on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 28, 2020, in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7574902727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved