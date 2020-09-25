Charles Everett Holland, 80, passed away on September 22, 2020. He was born in Suffolk, VA to the late Cecil and Louise Holland. He was an Excavator / Site Engineer for M M Gunner and Son. Charles was a true outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing and he especially enjoyed the hunting trips he made to CO to see his brother. Charles was predeceased by his 3 brothers, Wayne, CR, and Cliff; and his soulmate Jean McEwen.
Left to cherish his memory are two children, April Holland and Chet Holland; and 3 grandchildren, Caleb Grant, Sage Holland and Jacob Holland.
The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 PM on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 28, 2020, in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com