Charles F. Downing, Jr., 71, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away September 9, 2019.
Born in Bretten, Germany, he was the son of the late Charles and Katharina Downing. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. Including his military service, he dedicated forty-two years of his life in faithful service to the United States Armed Forces, with the last twenty-two years until his retirement in 2009 dedicated to providing faithful support to Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (COMNAVAIRLANT). He was a member in good standing of Mozart Lodge #121, Audubon, NJ.
Left to cherish his memory are two sons, Christian Downing of Portsmouth and Matthew Downing of Virginia Beach; a sister, Nancy Dell and her husband Glenn of Oaklyn, NJ; a nephew, Ryan Dell of Bensalem, PA; and a niece, Allison Dell of Burlington, NJ; as well as his two beloved feline companions, Nona and Stevens.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 12, 2019