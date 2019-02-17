Home

Nov. 24, 1935 â€" Feb. 14, 2019Of Chesapeake, VA, Beloved Father, Husband, and Grandfather. His Lord and Savior called Chuck home, on Feb. 14, 2019. His daughter, Penny Carter and Family; Son, Martin Summers, wife Ginny and Family survived him. He was Grandfather to Dawn, Missy, Stephen, Chuck, Brian, Mandy, and DJ and their families and Great Grandfather of 18.He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Audrey Hebert and Son, Walter Ray Summers.The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel on Monday, Feb. 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019
