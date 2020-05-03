Charles F. Tucker, devoted and loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born in Suffolk, Virginia to the Reverend Herbert Nash Tucker and Sarah Alice Faulkner Tucker. He was married to his beloved wife Helen Wesson Tucker for 50 years until her death in 2004.
Charles had a distinguished legal career as an admiralty and business lawyer after graduating from Washington and Lee University in 1952 and from Washington and Lee Law School in 1954. Following three years in the United States Army's Judge Advocate General Corps, he joined the law firm of Vandeventer & Black in 1957. He practiced law with Vandeventer Black for the remainder of his career and served as the Managing Partner of the firm from 1969 until his retirement in 1998.
He was a Fellow with the American College of Trial Lawyers, served as President of the Norfolk & Portsmouth Bar Association, and was an active member of the American Bar Association and the Virginia Bar Association during the course of his career. Following his retirement, Charles served as Chancellor of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and as a Substitute Judge in the Norfolk and Virginia Beach General District Courts.
Charles worked actively in the community and with St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Christ & St. Luke's Episcopal Church, and the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia throughout his lifetime.
He was happiest with family and friends around the dinner table. A lifelong lover of dogs, Charles was known throughout his neighborhood for his daily walks with his devoted companion, Scout. His passion for travel with his wife Helen was matched by his dedication to tennis, and most weekends found him on the court with his doubles partners until he retired his racquet.
Described by his friends and law partners as a true gentleman, and as a father figure in his law firm, Charles was loved and respected by many throughout his life. His kindness, humility, and integrity endeared him to all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter Jane Tucker and her husband Phil Russo, son Charles Tucker and his wife Patti, and son Hampton Tucker and his husband Christopher Anderson, his grandchildren Sarah Russo Hogan and her husband Mike, Andrew Russo, Ben Russo, Isabel Tucker and her partner Liliana Sosa, Charles (Tuck) Tucker, and Ellis Tucker, and great grandsons Finn and Lochlan Hogan. He also leaves behind his dear friend Joan Atkinson.
The family extends its gratitude and appreciation to Rose Williams for her loving and compassionate care, and to all the staff and caregivers at Harbor's Edge and the Freda H. Gordon Hospice & Palliative Care.
A memorial celebration of Charles's life will be held at a later date when we can all gather together. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Helen Tucker Fund at the Hampton Roads Community Foundation, 101 W. Main St., Suite 4500, Norfolk, VA 23510, or to Christ & St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 560 West Olney St., Norfolk, VA 23507. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.