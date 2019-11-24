The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Charles Franklin Deen


1947 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" Deen, age 72, passed away November 20, 2019, in his home surrounded by family. Chuck was born in Orange, Texas on June 1, 1947 to Harvard and Gussie Deen. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Cheryl Deen; sister Dariene DeRyder (Buddy); daughters Michele Escobar (Anthony) and Jenifer Freeman (Jon-Michael); granddaughters Brittany Bonsall, Amberly and Ashlyn Freeman, and great granddaughter Cheyanne Rittgers. The family would like to thank Libby, Liliya, Jackie, Micheline, and Nikos of the Westminster Canterbury Hoy Center Hospice staff for their care, love, and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation of America. Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake is assisting the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019
