Charles Frederick Dickenson, age 73, passed away on January 2, 2020. He was born in Washington, DC, the son of the late John T. Dickenson and Edith M. Dickenson.
Fred was a 1964 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Portsmouth, and attended Old Dominion College. After 45 years with Western Branch Diesel, Inc. he retired in 2016 as assistant general service manager. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Portsmouth. He enjoyed movies, boating, his RV, and 40 years of monthly bridge games with a wonderful group of friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Richard Dickenson and James Dickenson. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret Todd Dickenson; two daughters, Katherine (Katie) Dickenson and Jennifer Dickenson (Mark Rozanski); a sister, Victoria Venturini; brothers-in- law, David Todd (Debbie) and Richard Todd (Lorrie), and many extended family members.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 424 Washington St., Portsmouth, VA 23704. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com. The family sends thanks to our friends and neighbors who provided support, love, and encouragement during this difficult time.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 8, 2020