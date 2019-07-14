|
|
78, transitioned peacefully at home on Tuesday evening July 9, 2019, in the arms of his loving wife. He was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Alice and Fred Greer. Visitation and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, July 16th from 6pm -8pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 5605 Portsmouth Blvd. Chuckâ€™s Life Celebration Service will be held, Wednesday, July 17th at 10am at Emanuel AME Church 637 North Street, Portsmouth. Burial 1:00pm at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019