Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 628-1000
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd.
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Emanuel AME Church
637 North Street
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Charles "Chuck" Greer

Charles "Chuck" Greer Obituary
78, transitioned peacefully at home on Tuesday evening July 9, 2019, in the arms of his loving wife. He was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Alice and Fred Greer. Visitation and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, July 16th from 6pm -8pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 5605 Portsmouth Blvd. Chuckâ€™s Life Celebration Service will be held, Wednesday, July 17th at 10am at Emanuel AME Church 637 North Street, Portsmouth. Burial 1:00pm at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019
