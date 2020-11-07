1/1
Charles Guy Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Guy Harris, 81, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2020. He was affectionately known as GUY. He was born in St. Cloud, Florida. He was the son of the late Charles David Harris and Amy Guy Adkins. He was also predeceased by brother, Tully Cloyd Harris and sister, Ruth Harris Lynch. Guy is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Janice Olah Harris, three children, son Charles Guy Harris, Jr and wife Elizabeth (Liz), daughter Amy Renee Sizemore and husband Jack, daughter, Carolyn Harris Satz and husband Gregory (Greg), sister, Ahna Jo Lewis, sister in laws, Barbara O. Carraway and Lois O. Cook, brother in laws, Ernie D. Olah, Mike Olah III, and W. Joe Newman. He is survived by grandchildren Blake Harris, David Sizemore, Brittany Sizemore, Madison Satz, Alex Satz and Alexis Satz, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. He will also be missed by his close friend Emmett Reynolds.

Guy completed his electrical apprenticeship through The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 80 and remained a lifetime member. Guy combined his love of baseball and family as a volunteer little league coach for his son's baseball teams. Guy was a member of Great Bridge Baptist Church and Masonic Continental Lodge No. 287 in New York. His friends knew him as the "hat man" as he always wore brimmed hats. Guy had an infectious smile. He was a kind, gentle and thoughtful person. Guy retired after working 35 years as an electrician at the Ford Motor Company in Norfolk, Virginia.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Oman Funeral home, 653 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, VA. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The Reverend Richard Castleberry will officiate. The visitation will begin with the family receiving friends from 10:00 am - 11:00 am just prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Great Bridge Baptist Church Food Pantry, 640 S. Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake, VA 23322.

Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved