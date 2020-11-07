Charles Guy Harris, 81, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2020. He was affectionately known as GUY. He was born in St. Cloud, Florida. He was the son of the late Charles David Harris and Amy Guy Adkins. He was also predeceased by brother, Tully Cloyd Harris and sister, Ruth Harris Lynch. Guy is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Janice Olah Harris, three children, son Charles Guy Harris, Jr and wife Elizabeth (Liz), daughter Amy Renee Sizemore and husband Jack, daughter, Carolyn Harris Satz and husband Gregory (Greg), sister, Ahna Jo Lewis, sister in laws, Barbara O. Carraway and Lois O. Cook, brother in laws, Ernie D. Olah, Mike Olah III, and W. Joe Newman. He is survived by grandchildren Blake Harris, David Sizemore, Brittany Sizemore, Madison Satz, Alex Satz and Alexis Satz, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. He will also be missed by his close friend Emmett Reynolds.
Guy completed his electrical apprenticeship through The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 80 and remained a lifetime member. Guy combined his love of baseball and family as a volunteer little league coach for his son's baseball teams. Guy was a member of Great Bridge Baptist Church and Masonic Continental Lodge No. 287 in New York. His friends knew him as the "hat man" as he always wore brimmed hats. Guy had an infectious smile. He was a kind, gentle and thoughtful person. Guy retired after working 35 years as an electrician at the Ford Motor Company in Norfolk, Virginia.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Oman Funeral home, 653 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, VA. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The Reverend Richard Castleberry will officiate. The visitation will begin with the family receiving friends from 10:00 am - 11:00 am just prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Great Bridge Baptist Church Food Pantry, 640 S. Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake, VA 23322.
Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
.