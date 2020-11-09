Guy Harris was my Uncle but when I was 24 years old my Father was called home to join our Lord,but I thought of my uncle as my dad.from then on.I loved and respected my uncle very much.I am lucky because I have alot of memories with my uncle.Because of my Uncle I also had an extremely wonderful aunt and 3 cousins and now their great kids. I can only hope that when ever my uncle thought of me or some of the memories that he had with me in them that he would have been at least half as proud of me as I will always be to know him and have him for my Uncle.Now we all MUST pray for better days ahead so that I can be with my whole family and talk about stories and memories That I will treasure for my whole life,and do the best to let everyone know that we are blessed to have known and been loved by My Uncle Guy! The Hat Man!!!

Terri Samide