I met Guy when I worked at Ford Motor. Co. I didn’t know that Guy and I would be sharing another relationship because his wife Janice and I had gone to G.B. High school many years ago. Our friendship grew and it has been great to have friends like this.
Guy has always been friendly and made you feel welcome because he was a friend to everyone he met.
Guy was funny and a joy to be around and he will be missed by everyone who knew him and we will always remember his quick whit.
God bless your family until you’re reunited.
