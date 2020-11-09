1/
Charles Guy Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Guy Harris, 81, passed away November 4, 2020. The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Oman Funeral home, 653 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, VA. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, just prior to the service at the funeral home.

Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 8, 2020
I met Guy when I worked at Ford Motor. Co. I didn’t know that Guy and I would be sharing another relationship because his wife Janice and I had gone to G.B. High school many years ago. Our friendship grew and it has been great to have friends like this.

Guy has always been friendly and made you feel welcome because he was a friend to everyone he met.

Guy was funny and a joy to be around and he will be missed by everyone who knew him and we will always remember his quick whit.

God bless your family until you’re reunited.
Linda Williams
Friend
November 7, 2020
Guy Harris is my uncle.When I was only 25my father was called home to be with Our Lord.Well I always loved my uncle and actually I though of him as my dad when I lost my own father.I feel very lucky because even though there were many miles between us I had a lot of memories that I have always treasured and kept close to my heart.Now I was blessed multiple times over because I was also blessed with a very wonderful Aunt and 3 cousins and now their great children.My mother is my uncles sister.Now I
can share him and keep him close by sharing these wonderful memories with all of these people and they share their memories and stories of this really wonderful guy with all of us. Although he is no longer here We can all keep his love of all of his family alive by being able to finally be able to get together once this virus is past and share stories,memories,hugs,tears,and love,of My Uncle Guy,The Hat Man.

Terri Samide
November 7, 2020
Guy Harris was my Uncle but when I was 24 years old my Father was called home to join our Lord,but I thought of my uncle as my dad.from then on.I loved and respected my uncle very much.I am lucky because I have alot of memories with my uncle.Because of my Uncle I also had an extremely wonderful aunt and 3 cousins and now their great kids. I can only hope that when ever my uncle thought of me or some of the memories that he had with me in them that he would have been at least half as proud of me as I will always be to know him and have him for my Uncle.Now we all MUST pray for better days ahead so that I can be with my whole family and talk about stories and memories That I will treasure for my whole life,and do the best to let everyone know that we are blessed to have known and been loved by My Uncle Guy! The Hat Man!!!
Terri Samide
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved