January 8, 1937 â€" July 6, 2019, Charles (Chuck) Dennis went to be with the Lord on Saturday July 6, surrounded by his loving wife Beatrice Gray (Bea), dear friends, and devoted dogs Sophie and Bode. He was 82 years old.



Chuck was born in 1937 in Paris Illinois, the youngest child of Dorothy Summy Dennis and William Andrew Dennis. He was adored by his older siblings Herbert, Barbara, Dorothy and Elizabeth. Chuck grew up on the family farm, established in 1816. He had an affinity for animals, including his pet turkey Scheherazade. After the death of his mother, Chuck attended Midland School in Los Olives, California, founded by his fatherâ€™s Harvard classmate, Paul Squibb. After high school, Chuck attended Stanford at 16 years of age. He continued his education at the University of Illinois, where he earned his medical degree.



Chuck also served his country in the military, retiring as a Colonel. He served as a medical officer aboard the USS Hancock during the evacuation of Saigon. He enjoyed being stationed overseas, with Germany being his favorite location.



Following his military career, Chuck continued his medical practice with Eastern Virginia Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists. He enjoyed working with his spunky office nurse and friend Donna Murphy, who always kept him in line until his retirement.



Chuck is survived by his devoted wife Bea. Wonderful caring nieces Barbara Dunham (Richard), Dorothy Brosnahan (Steve), Susie Manzack (John) and Teri Dennis (Bill, deceased). His nephews and his three amigos, Douglas Emslie, Robert Emslie (Bonny) and Dennis Emslie (Jodie). Stepchildren, Anna Karkoon (Amit), Suzi Singh (Jay), Caleb Chaplain (Santi) and Spencer Chaplain. Step grandchildren Ethan Karkoon and Tegh Singh. Sister-in-law Jacqueline Gray (Saunders). He is also survived by many friends with whom he enjoyed spending time.



With Chuckâ€™s passing, a great adventure book has closed. He was passionate about books, words and their meanings, lively conversations, traveling off the beaten path, maps, wildlife, hunting and his dogs. He loved his family, friends, family farm, and his country. Chuckâ€™s stories are legendary and will be told with a smile for years to come.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel are handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019