Charles Henry Wood, Jr. 52 passed peacefully away in his sleep on August 19th, 2019 from complications due to Early Onset Dementia. A native and lifelong resident of Norfolk and Virginia Beach, he attended Norfolk Catholic High School and Granby High School.
He was employed at the Norfolk Ford Assembly Plant until its closing and most recently was a proud employee of the City of Virginia Beach in the Parks and Recreation Department. He loved attending Old Dominion University football games and he passed his love of playing soccer and the ocean onto his children. He was a member of Bayside Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher and usher for many years.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 24 years Susan and their three children, Noah, Morgen and Olivia. He is also survived by his father Charles H. Wood Sr. and his wife Neta, his mother Sandra Gough and her husband Bill, his brother Eric Wood and daughter Tiffany, sister Shelly Johnson and her husband Keith and their children Emma and Ben, along with a host of extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope For Life Rescue, Inc. at www.hopeforliferescue.com in memory of Chuck. Services to be held at Bayside Baptist Church on Saturday, August 24th at 2:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 22, 2019