The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tharp Funeral Home - Lynchburg
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 237-9424
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
chapel at Westminster Canterbury
Lynchburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Shaughnessy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Joseph Shaughnessy III


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Joseph Shaughnessy III Obituary
Charles â€œCJâ€ Joseph Shaughnessy, III, 83, of Lynchburg breathed his last breath just before midnight Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Charles was born on July 31, 1936 to Charles Joseph Shaughnessy, Jr. and Rebecca Murray Shaughnessy. He was the husband of Barbara Pollard Shaughnessy for 59 years.

He is predeceased by his parents, his wife and sister, Patricia Shaughnessy Goodliffe.

He is survived by his two children: Charles Noel Shaughnessy and his wife, Sonya Wasserman Shaughnessy and Rebecca Noel Shaughnessy Cole and her husband, Jim Cole. In addition to his two children, he is survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Phillip Shaughnessy his wife, Steffi and daughters Joanna Rose Shaughnessy and Lydia Jane Shaughnessy; Andrew Shaughnessy and his wife, Varina; Lindsay Shaughnessy; Matthew Shaughnessy and his wife, Kelsey and son Ridley Joseph Shaughnessy; Ellie Shaughnessy Schwer and her husband, Brandon; John Joseph Clubb and Rebecca Mary Clubb.

He grew up in Richmond, Va. and after graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School attended Hampden-Sydney College where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was a long-time insurance and investment counselor, active civic leader, and fervent coach and leader in youth softball and baseball. He enjoyed cruising the Chesapeake Bay in his boat, â€œThe Eggstatic.â€ He was the happiest on the ball field or on the water.

He subsequently retired to Williamsburg, Va. and was most recently a resident of Westminster Canterbury in Lynchburg, Va. and a member of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Westminster Canterbury, Lynchburg, with a reception to follow.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now