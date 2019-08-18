|
|
Charles â€œCJâ€ Joseph Shaughnessy, III, 83, of Lynchburg breathed his last breath just before midnight Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Charles was born on July 31, 1936 to Charles Joseph Shaughnessy, Jr. and Rebecca Murray Shaughnessy. He was the husband of Barbara Pollard Shaughnessy for 59 years.
He is predeceased by his parents, his wife and sister, Patricia Shaughnessy Goodliffe.
He is survived by his two children: Charles Noel Shaughnessy and his wife, Sonya Wasserman Shaughnessy and Rebecca Noel Shaughnessy Cole and her husband, Jim Cole. In addition to his two children, he is survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Phillip Shaughnessy his wife, Steffi and daughters Joanna Rose Shaughnessy and Lydia Jane Shaughnessy; Andrew Shaughnessy and his wife, Varina; Lindsay Shaughnessy; Matthew Shaughnessy and his wife, Kelsey and son Ridley Joseph Shaughnessy; Ellie Shaughnessy Schwer and her husband, Brandon; John Joseph Clubb and Rebecca Mary Clubb.
He grew up in Richmond, Va. and after graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School attended Hampden-Sydney College where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was a long-time insurance and investment counselor, active civic leader, and fervent coach and leader in youth softball and baseball. He enjoyed cruising the Chesapeake Bay in his boat, â€œThe Eggstatic.â€ He was the happiest on the ball field or on the water.
He subsequently retired to Williamsburg, Va. and was most recently a resident of Westminster Canterbury in Lynchburg, Va. and a member of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Westminster Canterbury, Lynchburg, with a reception to follow.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019