Charles J. Peery, 91, a long-time resident of Virginia Beach and member of Bayside Baptist Church, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hot Springs Virginia to Carl A. Peery and Aimmie Laura Gates Peery on May 17, 1927. When he was 10 years old a scrawny brown-haired girl would save him a seat on the bus to school. He wouldnâ€™t sit with her because she was only 5 years old. When she turned 16, he started dating that girl and married her when she turned 21. He celebrated 57 years of marriage with his wife Watson C. Peery, before the Lord took her home six years ago. He graduated from Valley High School and then Lynchburg Business College. Shortly after school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He continued his love for flying when he joined the ranks of all male pursers at Piedmont Airlines on December 29, 1953. He became the first flight attendant to complete 30 years of service with Piedmont Airlines and the first flight attendant to complete 40 years of service with U.S. Airways. In August 1993, he took off on his last flight with his wife, Watson, by his side and a CNN crew who celebrated his accomplishments with a segment on the career of Charlie Peery. He is predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Richard, Buck and Ralph, his wife Watson, and his son Markham.He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, April CP Baer, and her husband Tony, his grandson Mitchell A. Baer and great-grandson Mitchell A. Baer, II, granddaughter Virginia Peery and granddaughter Rebecca Tippett and her husband Jason, the Sivils family, along with his extended family and caretakers at The Gardens of Virginia Beach. A graveside serve will be held at Colonial Grove Memorial Park, 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Liberty Gardens. The family will greet friends to celebrate his life from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening, May 10, 2019 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster-Canterbury Hospice, Alzheimerâ€™s Association or Bayside Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 8, 2019