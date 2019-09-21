|
QMC Ret. Charles (Chuck) Julian Veir Passed away September 13 at the age of 78. In addition to his wife Suzanne, he is survived by his son Robert Veir and wife April, daughter Samantha, husband Shawn, grandsons David and Brendan Hulatt, and his sister Carole Johnson with her husband Jerry and family. His Schnauzer Schatzi was also a big part of his family. He served in the Army Reserve for one year and the Navy for 20 year, retiring from USS Lapon SSN 661. After Navy retirement, he graduated from TCC and attended ODU. The next 20 years were spent working at Hall-Hodges. Final retirement was especially enjoyed.
There will be no funeral service because he will be cremated and buried at sea by the Navy. Condolences can be mailed to Cremation Society of Virginia, 5265 Providence Rd. Suite 104, Virginia Beach, VA, 23464 or made online at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 21, 2019