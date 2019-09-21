The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Veir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Julian Veir

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Julian Veir Obituary
QMC Ret. Charles (Chuck) Julian Veir Passed away September 13 at the age of 78. In addition to his wife Suzanne, he is survived by his son Robert Veir and wife April, daughter Samantha, husband Shawn, grandsons David and Brendan Hulatt, and his sister Carole Johnson with her husband Jerry and family. His Schnauzer Schatzi was also a big part of his family. He served in the Army Reserve for one year and the Navy for 20 year, retiring from USS Lapon SSN 661. After Navy retirement, he graduated from TCC and attended ODU. The next 20 years were spent working at Hall-Hodges. Final retirement was especially enjoyed.

There will be no funeral service because he will be cremated and buried at sea by the Navy. Condolences can be mailed to Cremation Society of Virginia, 5265 Providence Rd. Suite 104, Virginia Beach, VA, 23464 or made online at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Virginia
Download Now