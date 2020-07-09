1/
Charles Junior York
1956 - 2020
Charles Junior York of Norfolk, died on July 5. He was born Sept. 19, 1956 to the late Charlie and Louise York.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, William, Lonnie, and Gary; his sisters, Shirley, Brenda, Linda, and Diane. He is survived by his sisters, Eva, Judy, and Deanna; and his brothers, Billy and Larry; his brothers-in-law, Tony Burton and Joe Horan; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and his best friend Ivan.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday at the Chapel of Keith Matthews Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-7:00 at the funeral home.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757)-459-9944
