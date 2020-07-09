Charles Junior York of Norfolk, died on July 5. He was born Sept. 19, 1956 to the late Charlie and Louise York.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, William, Lonnie, and Gary; his sisters, Shirley, Brenda, Linda, and Diane. He is survived by his sisters, Eva, Judy, and Deanna; and his brothers, Billy and Larry; his brothers-in-law, Tony Burton and Joe Horan; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and his best friend Ivan.



A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday at the Chapel of Keith Matthews Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-7:00 at the funeral home.



