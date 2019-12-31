|
Charles L. Watkins, Jr. died on December 28, 2019 at age 97. He was born on December 6, 1922 in Zebulon, GA to Dr. and Mrs. Charles Watkins, Sr. He graduated from the University of Georgia and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He was a district manager with Crawford and Company, an international risk management firm, for 35 years. His work took him to Daytona Beach, FL, Wilmington, NC and to Norfolk, VA where he retired in 1984. He was a man of many interests including piloting his own plane, playing drums with several orchestras, writing a published book, playing semi pro baseball, playing golf and most recently playing pool. He was also a past member of the Princess Anne Country Club.
Mr. Watkins was a man of deep faith, having taught Sunday School for 24 years. He served as an elder for 16 years at the Virginia Beach Community Chapel. He could best be described as a man of integrity and humility.
He was especially devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Cheney Watkins and daughters Elizabeth W. Moore (Jack P. Bain, fiancÃ©) and Jane W. Rhodes (Tommy Rhodes, whom he loved as a son). His grandchildren were a special blessing to him- Madison Moore Brown (Vincent), Charles Glen Lein, Ansley Moore Lane (Benjamin) and Tucker James Lein. He was predeceased by his son, Charles L. Watkins, III.
A memorial service will be held at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd. in Virginia Beach on Thursday January 2, 2020 at 1:00pm. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Charles may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 31, 2019