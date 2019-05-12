Charles L. Turner (Chuck) passed away May 9, 2019 at the age of 72 after fighting cancer and Parkinsonâ€™s Disease for many years. He is survived by his wife, Mary Helen Turner, daughter Kimberly Hearn and her husband Rob of Virginia Beach, brothers Steve Turner and his wife Marolyn, Ronnie Turner and his wife Linda from Fowlerton, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents Buford and Gladys Turner, brothers Phil and Garry Turner, and daughter, Debbie Turner.He is a 1965 graduate of Fairmount High School and completed several college courses during his career. He served in the Navy for 7 years and worked and retired from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) after 33 years and received countless awards for his achievements. He was a faithful member of Kempsville Christian Church and served as a Deacon and an Elder. He was a Past Master (twice) of Norfolk Masonic Lodge #1 AF&AM.Chuck was a loyal and dedicated husband and father. He will be remembered for his â€œNever never never give upâ€ attitude, his wonderful sense of humor, his unending generosity, his dependability, and his good looks that never showed the signs of age. He had a love for animals, travel, motorcycles, fishing, boating, and being by the water in general.A Celebration of Life service will be held at Kempsville Christian Church, 5424 Parliament Drive, Virginia Beach, on May 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Burial will be private at the Veteranâ€™s Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Parkinsonâ€™s Foundation. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019