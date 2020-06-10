Charles Lee Weaver, 91, of Chesapeake, VA passed away on June 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Illinois, he was the son of the late Leo and Helen Weaver. He retired as a Supervisor from C.P.C. International.
In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jane Weaver and his son, Marvin Lee Weaver. Left to cherish his memory: five children, Mary Ann Martin, Janice Kay Weaver, Carolyn Sue Hogge and husband, James, Jane Marie Hooper and husband, Buddy, and Charles Moritz Weaver and wife, Vickie; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous half-brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Saturday, June 13, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The graveside service will follow at Riverside Memorial Park at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Born in Illinois, he was the son of the late Leo and Helen Weaver. He retired as a Supervisor from C.P.C. International.
In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jane Weaver and his son, Marvin Lee Weaver. Left to cherish his memory: five children, Mary Ann Martin, Janice Kay Weaver, Carolyn Sue Hogge and husband, James, Jane Marie Hooper and husband, Buddy, and Charles Moritz Weaver and wife, Vickie; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous half-brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Saturday, June 13, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The graveside service will follow at Riverside Memorial Park at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.