Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Charles's life story with friends and family

Share Charles's life story with friends and family



"Leslie" 64yrs of Crawford St. Funeral Fri 10AM New Mt Vernon Bapt. Ch. Burial Olive Branch Cem. View Today 4-7PM.Fisher/Effingham St. www.fisherfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store